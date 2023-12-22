This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Climate change took a big toll on the Philadelphia region this year.

In addition to the ongoing impacts of sea level rise along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines and the urban heat island effect in neighborhoods of Camden, Philadelphia, and Wilmington, wildfire smoke from Canada brought hazardous air pollutants, flash floods along suburban roadways turned deadly, and a September heat wave shut down schools.

It’s clear we are all living with the consequences of burning too many fossil fuels.

But we also found a lot of good stories to tell since launching the WHYY News Climate Desk in April. People are working to create solutions and hold polluters accountable, and artists are using performance to spread the word and give us hope.

We collected our most impactful, and most popular stories of the year since we launched on Earth Day 2023.

Solutions abound, and some who have made fortunes want to use those proceeds to fix a warming planet. But if capitalism got us here, can capitalism save the climate? Here’s a look at how venture capitalists want to influence solutions and use the private market to decarbonize.

On the flip side, activists have started to expand their strategies to target the financial industry. In this piece, we learn about how some are working to hold accountable those who manage investments.

Drag queens on ice have a message to spread as well. These Bearded Ladies want to leave audiences feeling “energized and curious” about climate solutions.