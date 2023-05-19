This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

State lawmakers held a second hearing this month addressing the recent spate of whale deaths in New Jersey.

“The culprit is a changing climate, and our inability societally to get it under control,” Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner (NJDEP) said.

“Our oceans are getting warmer. They’re acidifying, we’re seeing changes in habitat,” LaTourette said at a General Assembly’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee hearing on Thursday.

LaTourette explained that fish like menhaden move closer to shore as ocean temperatures rise. Because whales feed on menhaden, whales are also moving landward, putting them at greater risk of being hit by boats and ships in one of the busiestregions for ship traffic in the nation.