Researchers are looking for answers amid spike in beached whales at the Jersey Shore

They’re large, graceful, biblical — and represent our “wild side.” That’s why people are fascinated by whales, believes biomedical scientist Joy Reidenberg.

Interest in the creatures has sparked recently, following an increase of washed ashore whales across the East Coast. Several deceased whales were found in New Jersey.

“When you go out to see a whale [in the ocean], mostly what you see is a little tiny piece of it — a little bit of its back, maybe a flipper sticks up, maybe a tail sticks up,” said Reidenberg, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who has done extensive research on whales.

“This is why when a whale washes up on shore, people are so fascinated with it. You don’t see the same kind of reaction with the seals washing up on shore, even though there is an unusual mortality event right now with seals.”

She and other researchers want to know the cause of what NOAA calls an “unusual mortality event,” which experts say is likely caused by vessel strikes. Preliminary reports found at least two of the whales that washed ashore recently in New Jersey had blunt force trauma.

Whale death spikes are not a new phenomenon. According to NOAA, there have been 178 unusual mortalities since 2016. Almost half of the necropsied whales were hit by vessels, while the remaining results are inconclusive. Sometimes the bodies are too decomposed to determine a cause of death, experts say.

Reidenberg said it’s possible that because water quality has improved, the fish whales eat are more abundant. That means whales are hanging around port areas with high boat traffic for longer periods, putting them at greater risk of getting hit by a ship.

“Maybe it’s a good sign,” said Reidenberg. “Maybe because there are more humpback whales, because we protected them so much, their population is higher, so there’s just more dead animals naturally, because there’s more live animals too, and a certain proportion of the population will die.”

Still, she says human interactions that lead to deaths should be curtailed.

“We should be able to try to curb our influence on killing these whales.”