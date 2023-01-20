Piping plovers nesting along Delaware’s shoreline produced more fledglings last year than in 2021 — raising 34 chicks to their flying age of 25 days old.

Experts say that’s welcome news, following low numbers in 2021 during which a Nor’easter wiped out some nests, and predation rates increased. Last year also marked the first time the number of breeding pairs in Delaware stabilized. The positive rates set the state apart as the only area where the birds bounced back.

Piping plovers have been endangered since the 1980s because of increased public use of the beaches these shorebirds nest on, and because of additional predators. Coastal states have worked to conserve the birds — educating beachgoers, installing fencing and closing some parks during breeding season to protect their habitat. In the mid-1980s, there were fewer than 800 pairs along the Atlantic Coast. Today, there are about 2,000 pairs, distributed unevenly.

However, Delaware is the lone state across the East Coast that reported positive trends in 2022. Overall, the number of nesting pairs and successful hatches along the Atlantic coastline declined.

“Delaware is sort of a little beacon of hope among some less happy news for the population as a whole,” said Anne Hecht, an endangered species biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.