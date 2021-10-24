A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman said the nor’easter was early enough in the season that plovers could renest. Though many did, the impact of predators, additional storms and flooding, and increased pressure on their habitat during summer tourism season meant the state also posted lower productivity rates, she said.

These impediments are concerning, said Anne Hecht, an endangered species biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Having that kind of an impact on productivity is pretty serious,” she said.

“These birds are quite fidelic to their breeding areas. An extremely high percentage of [chicks] will eventually breed within the region where they were hatched and fledged, so to a large extent, productivity in a given year in a portion of the range affects the population trend in the subsequent years. So what happened this year is actually pretty emblematic, it’s a little bit of a microcosm of the situation that we’re facing with this species.”

Annual fluctuations are expected, however, and that’s why it’s important to maintain the population as a cushion.

“Delaware, for example, has just come through a number of years of really excellent productivity and some growth in the population. That means that when we have a year like we just had with relatively low productivity, you have a little bit of a buffer,” Hecht said.

She didn’t want to overplay that, though.

“We’re still talking about very low numbers,’’ Hecht said. “Delaware had 24 pairs this year. That’s not a lot. But … that’s not quite as nerve-wracking as it would have been back in the 1980s.”

Piping plovers were added to the list of threatened and endangered species in 1986. They were listed as endangered in the watershed of the Great Lakes and threatened throughout the remainder of their range, including the Atlantic Coast and the northern Great Plains. The birds have a steering range along the southeastern Atlantic Coast, the Gulf Coast, and into the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Since 1986, there’s been an intensive recovery effort, a partnership among the Fish and Wildlife Service, other federal agencies including the National Park Service, and state and municipal governments.

The fact that piping plovers are imperiled is not surprising given their life history, Hecht said. The shorebirds return to beaches along the Atlantic Coast in late March, begin their courtships on beaches, and lay their nests on beaches — so they’re often affected by public use. In addition, when the chicks hatch, though flightless, they must feed themselves along the shoreline, where they can find insects and amphipods to eat while being escorted by adult birds.

Increased development along beaches has altered the topography and enticed predators like raccoons, skunks, and foxes because people dispose of food in outdoor trash cans.