2019 was a record year for piping plovers along the Atlantic coast

The endangered piping plovers saw record-setting numbers along the Atlantic coast in 2019, federal officials say.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the population of the small, sandy-colored shorebirds increased from 1,879 pairs in 2018 to a record high of 2,008 pairs breeding during the summer of 2019 from eastern Canada to North Carolina.

Wildlife officials say it’s a testament to 35 years of conservation and the widespread implementation of management practices, including the installation of symbolic fencing around nests, leashing dogs, posting caution signs, reducing predation, and asking beachgoers to modify their activities near birds and fenced areas.

“While we still have much work to do, the growth we’ve seen in the Atlantic Coast piping plover population, especially in New England, is the clearest possible evidence that we can achieve and maintain recovery,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service piping plover recovery coordinator Anne Hecht. “We are incredibly grateful for decades of ongoing dedicated conservation by all levels of government and other organizations.”

In New Jersey, while the shorebird’s population also increased in 2019, researchers said they are cautiously optimistic about long-term prospects.

Highlights from Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey’s 2019 piping plover report, which provides the number of nesting pairs, active nests, and nest productivity throughout New Jersey, include 27 sites where pairs nested, up significantly from just 19 sites in 2018.

One hundred and fourteen pairs of piping plovers nested in New Jersey in 2019, a 19% increase from 2018, which logged 96 pairs — the third lowest since 1986, when the birds were protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to the report.