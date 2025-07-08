Sixers re-sign veteran guard Kyle Lowry as he embarks on what will be his 20th season in the NBA

A Philadelphia native, the 39-year-old Lowry played in 35 games last season for the 76ers.

Kyle Lowry handles the ball

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle Lowry handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, April 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday as he embarks on what will be his 20th season in the league.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

A Philadelphia native, the 39-year-old Lowry played in 35 games last season for the 76ers. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 assists.

Lowry was 24th overall pick out of Villanova by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 draft. He’s a six-time All-Star who’s played in 1,173 career games with Memphis, Houston, Toronto, Miami and the Sixers. He helped the Raptors win the NBA title in 2019 when his coach was current Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Lowry is in the top 10 among active players in assists (fifth, with 7,099), 3-pointers (seventh, with 2,205) and steals (ninth, with 1,499).

“Kyle’s championship experience and Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself. He is a proven floor general with tremendous knowledge of the game that is a resource to everyone in the organization,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate