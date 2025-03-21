From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The last remnants of the Sixers deal with the city to build an arena on East Market Street are being cleared out of Philadelphia’s legislative history as City Council introduced legislation to return the area’s zoning back to its original state.

The deal died in January, but Councilmember Mark Squilla said it took until now to make sure all the legislation, including zoning changes, will be properly erased from the city’s memory.

“We introduced it to remove that with all that legislation that we did pass and therefore any of the encroachments, any of the signage ordinances and anything pertaining to street closures and things like that will be removed and withdrawn so that area will go back to its original use,” Squilla said.

He said it’s taken time to be sure all the modifications to zoning and other city regulations are properly reversed.

“They wanted to make sure they went through and had everything removed that needed to be removed and then make sure that it would go back to its original use, and there would be no negative impacts moving forward,” Squilla said.

East Market Street’s fortunes took a turn for the worse following the collapse of the arena proposal. This weekend, the Macy’s department store is vacating the Wanamaker Building, taking with it the retail anchor in the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall. Macy’s shuttered hundreds of stores nationwide as part of a restructuring. The Center City location is in the midst of a store closing sale, although the base of the building is mostly cleaned out.