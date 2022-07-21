Sixers propose move to new Center City arena at Fashion District called ’76 Place’

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia 76ers are proposing building a brand-new arena in Center City, moving it from South Philadelphia to the Fashion District.

It would be called 76 Place at Market East. The team launched a website Thursday at 76place.com explaining the proposal.

The team’s lease at the Wells Fargo Center is up in 2031.

“Wells Fargo Center is currently one of the oldest NBA arenas and by the time our lease expires in 2031, it will be 35 years old. Considering most arenas only remain in service for 30-40 years, the current location is not conducive to our vision of building a championship-level franchise for decades to come,” the organizers say.

“While we are thankful for the recent renovations made by Comcast Spectacor to improve the fan experience, these are typical for arenas that are 20 years old and will not significantly extend the life of the building.”

This location would be on Market Street between 10th and 11th street. They would have to demolish a block of the Fashion District Mall, formerly The Gallery, to make that happen.

The arena is being developed by 76 Devcorp, a partnership between 76ers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and real estate developer and investor David Adelman.