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After a one-year absence, the Philadelphia 76ers are one step closer to a playoff spot.

The Sixers wrapped up regular-season play with a 126-106 victory on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with a record of 45-37 and the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The seventh seed earns them a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

“I think our chemistry is good, continuity is there,” forward Paul George said after Sunday’s win. “I think we’ve gotten stronger as the season went on. Obviously the big fella being out was a huge blow for us, but I think our chemistry, our vibes are pretty high.”

The tourney is Philly’s chance to officially get into the big dance. Here’s everything to know about who and when the Sixers play, ticket information and how to watch.

What is the play-in tournament?

The play-in is a six-game tournament to determine the final two playoff seeds in each conference. The seven, eight, nine and 10 seeds in each conference compete to officially earn the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, representing the final two playoff spots in each conference.

The No. 7 and 8 seeds play each other, and the No. 9 and 10 seeds play. The winner of the former game automatically earns the official No. 7 seed, while the winner of the latter faces the loser of the other game. That winner earns the official No. 8 seed.

The Sixers defeated the Miami Heat in the tournament in 2024, so the team is not a stranger to this format.

When do the Sixers play?

The Sixers play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“Pretty physical team, looks like they’ve got everybody back now, too.” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said of the Magic after Sunday’s regular-season finale. “That’s a very talented team … big wings and aggressive guards.”

The last time the Magic came to Philly, the Sixers were crushed, 144-103. The Sixers did win the season series against Orlando, however, two games to one, which gave the Sixers the tiebreaker to face the Magic at home in the play-in. Both teams finished the regular season with the same record.

“I’m tripping, we got home-court advantage,” rookie VJ Edgecombe said. “Best fans in the world.”

How do I watch?

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, starting at $29 per seat. Fans in attendance will receive a rally towel. If you’re feeling confident, tickets are also available for the first round of the playoffs, where the Sixers would host Games 3 and 4 if they survive the play-in.

If you can’t make it down to South Philly, all six play-in games will stream exclusively on Prime Video, which means you’ll need a subscription or a fellow hoops fan who has one.