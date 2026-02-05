76ers send former promising prospect Jared McCain to Thunder for 4 draft picks, AP source says

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2026 Houston Rockets first-round draft pick and three second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the trade said Wednesday.

The Sixers will receive the most-favorable second-round pick in 2027 from Oklahoma City, Houston, Indiana or Miami; one from Milwaukee in 2028 and another from the Thunder in 2028, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not yet been made official.

The 21-year-old McCain was considered a bright piece of the Sixers’ future after they made him the 16th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

But McCain averaged only 6.6 points in 37 games this season. He goes to a Thunder team reeling from the loss of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to an abdominal strain expected to sideline him until after the All-Star break.