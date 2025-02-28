Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying Friday he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee.

Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the star center in 2024-25.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation,” the team said in a statement.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday’s games.

Embiid will miss his third straight game overall and hasn’t played since he was benched for ineffectiveness in the fourth quarter of a loss last Saturday to Brooklyn.