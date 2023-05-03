This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Joel Embiid will likely be back on the court when the 76ers take on the Celtics Wednesday night.

NBA sources confirm to Action News that Embiid is set to play Game 2 barring any late setbacks.

The Sixers have been without their MVP for the past two weeks as Embiid is sidelined by a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee that he suffered in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury forced him to miss both the final game of that series and Philadelphia’s stunning victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals behind 45 points from James Harden.