Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid likely to play Game 2 against Celtics in Boston, sources say

Joel Embiid will likely be back on the court when the 76ers take on the Celtics Wednesday night.

    By
  • 6abc digital team
    • May 3, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

NBA sources confirm to Action News that Embiid is set to play Game 2 barring any late setbacks.

The Sixers have been without their MVP for the past two weeks as Embiid is sidelined by a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee that he suffered in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury forced him to miss both the final game of that series and Philadelphia’s stunning victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals behind 45 points from James Harden.

Embiid won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2022-23 season, the league announced Tuesday, finally claiming the prestigious trophy after finishing second the past two seasons.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Embiid said during an interview on “Inside the NBA” after winning the award. “It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot, and I’m not just talking about basketball … it feels good. I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing.”

