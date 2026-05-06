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When Corey Bernhard isn’t playing stageside in the house band at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” he’s likely at his Germantown recording studio, working out the notes of his next piece.

But now, as the late-night show is ending after more than a decade on air, Bernhard said he’s looking forward to focusing on solo projects and collaborating with the local music scene.

CBS announced plans to cancel the show last year, days after its host, Stephen Colbert, criticized its parent company, Paramount Global, for paying $16 million to settle a lawsuit with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.