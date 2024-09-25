Can we separate art from the artists when they do something bad?

It happens all the time. Your favorite musician, director, actor or writer does something really horrendous – maybe even criminal – and you ask yourself, is it wrong to keep listening to their music, or watching their films? Last week music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for sex trafficking and other charges, and there are a lot of other examples.

R. Kelly, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein…the list goes on. Today we asked the age old question of can (and should) we separate the art from the artist. What do you do when you discover a favorite artist has crossed a line? Do you delete them from your playlist in disgust, do you listen with guilt…or something else?

Our guests this hour are Erich Matthes, associate professor of philosophy at Wellesley College and author of Drawing the Line: What to Do with the Work of Immoral Artists from Museums to the Movies, and Elizabeth Wellington, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who writes on gender, race, fashion, culture and wellness.