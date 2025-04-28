From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, will embark on a two-day visit to Philadelphia Wednesday and Thursday to recognize youth education in the city, and to commemorate the historic ties between the U.S. and Great Britain.

This is Prince Edward’s third visit to Philadelphia, following his trips in 2012 and 2018. As a working royal, the prince promotes the benefits of nonformal education, and works to support the arts, heritage and conservation.

Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, will kick off his visit at the Benjamin Rush Garden to celebrate the Bicentennial Bell, which was gifted to the United States from Great Britain and Queen Elizabeth during her July 1976 visit marking the American Bicentennial.

The Benjamin Rush Garden was recently refurbished in time for the 2026 anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the bell has been on display for public viewing since last year.

Independence Historical Trust, a nonprofit which preserves Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, is hosting Wednesday’s dedication ceremony.

“We were excited to have a member of the Royal Family come to dedicate the garden and the new location of the bell,” said Tom Caramanico, executive director of the trust. “When it was up in the bell tower, when it was first given to us in 1976, you couldn’t see it. Now, you can see it and you can see the inscription on the bell. It really is beautiful.”

During his visit, Prince Edward will also attend an awards ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. Founded in 1956 by his father, Prince Phillip, the youth program encourages personal development through community service, outdoor recreation, sports and endeavors such as music and art.

The program, which currently enrolls more than 1.3 million kids and young adults across 130 countries, rewards participants with medals as they reach certain milestones within the program.