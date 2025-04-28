From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting Friday, the Sing Us Home Festival in Manayunk aims to bring music lovers across all ages out for three days on Venice Island.

Manayunk will be hosting festival headliners English singer-songwriter Frank Turner and longtime New Jersey punk rockers, The Bouncing Souls, along with AJJ and Tim McIlrath of Rise Against during the Hause Family Campfire set.

Why Dave Hause brought the festival to Manayunk

Event organizer and long-time recording artist Dave Hause grew up in the Roxborough-Manayunk section of Philadelphia. When the idea came to him of starting a festival in his hometown, he said he couldn’t think of a better place to have it.

“As a kid, I watched the CoreStates Bike Race come through Manayunk and watched Manayunk turn from sort of skid row into this bustling, Main Line adjacent street where the arts were celebrated,” Hause said. “And you know, Main Street Music has been the staple of the community for so long and watched it kind of transform and transformed along with it.”

Hause has played many festivals worldwide, including Reading in 2014. Still, when he got to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in 2018, he said that experience “changed my view on what was possible.”

“Typically, the bigger the festival, the less enjoyable it is for the showgoer and the band,” Hause said. “I ended up talking to Eddie about his festival, and I said, ‘Oh man, you must have managers and booking agents and promoters wanting you to do this on such a larger scale. How do you keep it this intimate and this family-oriented?’ He said, ‘It’s the hardest thing.’ It’s the hardest challenge that they have is to keep it small and keep it cool.”

That challenge hit Hause directly in the face during last year’s Sing Us Home Festival, during which it rained for two days straight. Despite the damp conditions, he said it “created a lot of memories with a lot of people.”

“It probably would have killed most second-year festivals, but we stuck it out, our fans stuck it out,” Hause said. “I had tears in my eyes when The Mermaid [his backing band] came on because everyone stayed. Everyone was there that had bought tickets. It felt really full, it felt very wet … but we got through it and had a wonderful time.”