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Time to boot up your latest technology; Philly Tech Week is back this week.

Returning for its 16th year, the event includes workshops and events covering the latest information on the latest technology. More than 90 events are scheduled, hosted by local organizations and entrepreneurs in the technology space.

Hosted for a third year in a row by 1Philadelphia, the event is spread out across various vendors and events.

Here is what you need to know heading into the tech-centered extravaganza.

When did Philly Tech Week start?

The tech-based series was started by Christopher Wink, co-founder and CEO of Technical.ly, in 2010.

It was created with the purpose of connecting Philadelphia’s growing technology scene with the wider community. The event gives organizers a forum to share work at the intersection of business and community.