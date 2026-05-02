Philly Tech Week is back with America250 themed events. Here’s what to know
Taking place May 4-8 this year, more than 90 tech-focused events are planned, celebrating America’s semiquincentennial.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know
Time to boot up your latest technology; Philly Tech Week is back this week.
Returning for its 16th year, the event includes workshops and events covering the latest information on the latest technology. More than 90 events are scheduled, hosted by local organizations and entrepreneurs in the technology space.
Hosted for a third year in a row by 1Philadelphia, the event is spread out across various vendors and events.
Here is what you need to know heading into the tech-centered extravaganza.
When did Philly Tech Week start?
The tech-based series was started by Christopher Wink, co-founder and CEO of Technical.ly, in 2010.
It was created with the purpose of connecting Philadelphia’s growing technology scene with the wider community. The event gives organizers a forum to share work at the intersection of business and community.
What is this year’s theme?
This year’s theme, “Tech for the People,” will emphasize accessibility, community and inclusive innovation as the city celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Among the topics covered will be the latest in artificial intelligence innovation, building community and connections for local entrepreneurs, and exploring creative uses of technology. There will be plenty of subjects to choose from across the more than 90 events.
Do I need to be tech savvy?
Absolutely not. While there are many workshops for industry professionals, the event has plenty of beginner-friendly activities and social events.
Are all of the events in the city?
Yes. Each event can be reached by car or SEPTA. A map of the event locations for the week has been provided to help attendees navigate and make travel plans.
How much do the events cost to participate?
Philly Tech Week events range from free to $100. Some events are already sold out or have reached capacity, so attendees should check the schedule to find available tickets.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.