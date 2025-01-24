From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

While juggling his main gig as the keyboardist for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Philly resident Corey Bernhard has taken “A Blessed Leap into Eternity” with his latest solo album.

Across seven tracks on his sophomore release, Bernhard combines his love for classic modal and free jazz compositions with soundscapes and hip-hop influences that carry over from his debut album. Bernhard said when he first joined The Late Show Band in 2023, he devoted a lot of his time to getting acclimated with “the flow of things,” as well as the band’s repertoire.

“Once I became a little more comfortable with how things worked with the musical selections that we do, a little bit of time opened up to be able to try to sneak away and write some music and record and work on a project,” Bernhard said.

“It’s different … because you don’t have a lot of uninterrupted time or days,” he said. “But it can allow you to kind of reflect on what you’ve already done and hear things with fresh ears, which I think was a really big help in making this project.”

Bernhard was born and raised in Massachusetts before attending Harvard University and obtaining a degree in economics. After graduating, he spent years playing music between Boston and Brooklyn before working with Bilal and Marsha Ambrosius in Philadelphia.

“On top of that, my wife was studying at Drexel getting a master’s degree,” Bernhard said. “Musically and romantically, my heart was in Philly and I kind of just fell in love with the city, there’s so much magic and mystery in Philadelphia.”