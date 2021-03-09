North Philly teen Cam Anthony impresses judges on ‘The Voice’

Tonight is week two of the new season of the musical competition series, “The Voice” on NBC. And there’s a Philly native competing. His name is Cam Anthony.

Anthony is 19. He grew up in North Philly and started singing gospel in his grandpa’s church at 6 years old. He spoke with Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn after auditioning in front of music greats John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson last week

He says his love of dance informs his singing.