North Philly teen Cam Anthony impresses judges on ‘The Voice’Listen 1:57
Tonight is week two of the new season of the musical competition series, “The Voice” on NBC. And there’s a Philly native competing. His name is Cam Anthony.
Anthony is 19. He grew up in North Philly and started singing gospel in his grandpa’s church at 6 years old. He spoke with Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn after auditioning in front of music greats John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson last week
He says his love of dance informs his singing.
“I see my singing as choreography where I’m like, ‘Here, I want to make sure I go for this note. And I want people to feel this particular thing here, because that’s what the song calls for. And then maybe here I’ll sing a minor note that will bring you into this interesting low vibe-slash-moody feeling,” Anthony told Morning Edition. “You know, I just want to take people on that roller coaster.”
If you follow the show, then you’ll know what it means that Cam chose Blake Shelton to be his coach after Nick Jonas used a block to make sure John Legend could not convince Anthony to join his team.
Anthony was starstruck over the judges essentially engaging in a bidding war over him.
“It’s pretty cool to see that happen. See some legends, right?” Anthony said.
“I really wanted you on my team. What happened?” said R&B superstar and UPenn graduate John Legend, lamenting that the chance to coach Anthony slipped away.
Catch Anthony performing on “The Voice” Monday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.