Selection committee for DNC tours Philadelphia as potential 2028 site
The city, which hosted the 2016 Democratic National Convention, is one of five on a list to be reviewed by the party.Listen 1:09
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The selection committee for the 2028 Democratic National Convention is touring Philadelphia, looking at it as a potential spot for the nominating event.
The group went through the Xfinity Mobile Arena, looking at the renovated facility that is much different than the one that hosted the 2016 affair where Hillary Clinton was nominated. She lost that election to Donald Trump.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said Philadelphia has the “grit” that symbolizes the Democrats and they have the ability to put on a better convention than the one a decade ago. She pointed out that Philadelphia has more hotel rooms today, and better facilities at the Sports Complex and the Convention Center to host the events of the multiday nominating extravaganza.
“The convention was superb but we haven’t stood still over the past decade since 2016. This is important to affirm we’ve expanded our hotel capacity, we’ve strengthened our infrastructure and shown time and time again that we do large-scale events better than any other city,” Parker said.
Philadelphia hosted the Republicans in 2000 for their convention when George W. Bush was nominated. David L. Cohen, the former U.S. Ambassador to Canada during the Biden administration who was instrumental in bringing that convention to the city, said he believes Philadelphia has the ability to do it again.
“We’re proud to have the opportunity to make our case and we’re ready. Philadelphia has a proven record of delivering major national events and each time we’ve raised the bar. We don’t just deliver, we overdeliver,” Cohen, who is the co-chair of the nonprofit Pick Pennsylvania, told the group.
The event is expected to cost $100 million to put on and Cohen said he’s already had serious talks with party supporters about raising the money. He added that he believes there will be no problem doing so.
Cohen called Parker their “secret sauce” to getting the event in Philadelphia.
Parker said being “the birthplace of American democracy and the core of values that underlie our democracy” gives the city an advantage over the others in the push to host the major political event.
“I want you to think about Pennsylvania and I want you to think about rural, suburban, and urban Pennsylvania, all coming together, united as one commonwealth,” she added, explaining the state has all the different parts of the country rolled into one.
“We’ve done it before and we will do it again,” said Dan Hilferty, co-chair of Pick Pennsylvania. “And the next time will be better than the last two. But what makes this moment different is how much stronger we are today.”
The city now has more hotel rooms than it did in 2016, so delegates won’t have to be housed miles away. Additionally, the quarter-century old Xfinity Mobile Arena has undergone a major refresh.
Hilferty said there is much improved functionality with the facility, which lends to better TV and content creation.
“We’re not getting ready, this is a city that is ready,” Hilferty emphasized.
Ryan Boyer, who leads the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, said his workers are ready to build, operate and deliver on the city’s commitments for the convention.
“We put in over a billion dollars into our convention center and this arena. We did over 20 international events in Philadelphia. We’ve done two national conventions of political parties, Republican and Democratic. All very successful. Financial commitments were not only met, they were exceeded leaving no debt,” Boyer said, adding they have a “want and desire” to “to show you what Philadelphia has to offer.”
Ken Martin, who heads up the DNC, said he would be making no commitments at this point.
“I can tell they have truly rolled out the blue carpet for all of us and I thank them. All of us on the DNC site selection have been talking throughout the last day and a half about all the fond memories we’ve had of the 2016 convention,” Martin said.
After the press event, Cohen was asked if the party losing the 2028 presidential election after the Philadelphia convention would hurt Philadelphia being picked as a host city in 2028 or 2032.
“I don’t think that the selection process for the 2028 national Democratic National Convention is going to depend on the electoral results in 2016,” Cohen said. “Remember, Chicago is another competitor. I don’t think our Democratic candidate was successful in 2024 either. So, does that mean Chicago is out of the running too?”
Philadelphia is facing off against Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Denver to host the event, which would fill city hotel rooms and bring millions into the city coffers.
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