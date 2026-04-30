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The selection committee for the 2028 Democratic National Convention is touring Philadelphia, looking at it as a potential spot for the nominating event.

The group went through the Xfinity Mobile Arena, looking at the renovated facility that is much different than the one that hosted the 2016 affair where Hillary Clinton was nominated. She lost that election to Donald Trump.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Philadelphia has the “grit” that symbolizes the Democrats and they have the ability to put on a better convention than the one a decade ago. She pointed out that Philadelphia has more hotel rooms today, and better facilities at the Sports Complex and the Convention Center to host the events of the multiday nominating extravaganza.

“The convention was superb but we haven’t stood still over the past decade since 2016. This is important to affirm we’ve expanded our hotel capacity, we’ve strengthened our infrastructure and shown time and time again that we do large-scale events better than any other city,” Parker said.

Philadelphia hosted the Republicans in 2000 for their convention when George W. Bush was nominated. David L. Cohen, the former U.S. Ambassador to Canada during the Biden administration who was instrumental in bringing that convention to the city, said he believes Philadelphia has the ability to do it again.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to make our case and we’re ready. Philadelphia has a proven record of delivering major national events and each time we’ve raised the bar. We don’t just deliver, we overdeliver,” Cohen, who is the co-chair of the nonprofit Pick Pennsylvania, told the group.

The event is expected to cost $100 million to put on and Cohen said he’s already had serious talks with party supporters about raising the money. He added that he believes there will be no problem doing so.

Cohen called Parker their “secret sauce” to getting the event in Philadelphia.

Parker said being “the birthplace of American democracy and the core of values that underlie our democracy” gives the city an advantage over the others in the push to host the major political event.

“I want you to think about Pennsylvania and I want you to think about rural, suburban, and urban Pennsylvania, all coming together, united as one commonwealth,” she added, explaining the state has all the different parts of the country rolled into one.

“We’ve done it before and we will do it again,” said Dan Hilferty, co-chair of Pick Pennsylvania. “And the next time will be better than the last two. But what makes this moment different is how much stronger we are today.”