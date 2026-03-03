Where would the convention be held?

The likely place for the event is the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, where it has been in the past. The Xfinity Mobile Arena would serve as the main site, and the parking lots around the facility would be used for media tents and party tents for delegates.

Cohen said the city is in even better shape to host because of additional hotel rooms and upgrades to the arena, which was the Wells Fargo Center when it hosted the 2016 convention.

He called it “an essentially new building at this point.”

“We have a demonstrated track record of being able to pull off the technical requirements that a national convention must meet,” Cohen said, pointing to the 2015 papal visit and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Cohen said he was pleased Philadelphia made the short list for the 2028 convention, but noted the 2032 convention was a possibility if they didn’t win the bid this time.

“Obviously, Pennsylvania will be one of, if not the most important, swing state in the [2028] election. It will be the ‘swingiest’ of swing states and Philadelphia is the largest city in that swing state,” Cohen said. “So from a political perspective, I think Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are a very logical location for the convention.”

Cohen said he wasn’t worried about raising the necessary $90 to $100 million to finance the big party.

“I wouldn’t have answered the call from the mayor. By the way, I should say, the mayor reached out to Dan Hilferty and to me to ask us to head up this effort,” he said. “She has also reached out to a wide variety of stakeholders in Pennsylvania, labor leaders, elected officials. We were in the process of reaching out to business leaders. … I would not have signed up, and Dan would not have signed up, if we did not feel 100% comfortable that we could raise the money that’s required to host this convention.”

Cohen called Mayor Cherelle Parker a major star in the Democratic Party and said she could help the city win the event.

“The first woman mayor in the history of Philadelphia, first African American woman mayor in the history of Philadelphia, known for her enthusiasm, the articulate way that she can effectively promote Democratic Party platforms and principles,” he said.

Cohen said another advantage for Philadelphia is its experienced police department, which has worked closely with the U.S. Secret Service, the agency responsible for convention security.

He said the city has submitted an extensive request for proposals alongside other bidders and completed an interview with party officials to demonstrate it understands the event’s requirements. The next step is a spring site visit, when Philadelphia will showcase the venues and facilities available to host the convention.