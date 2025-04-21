Pope in Philly

Remembering Pope Francis: Philadelphia’s 2015 papal weekend, in photos

The pontiff died Monday at age 88. Here’s a look back at his historic Philly visit as part of the World Meeting of Families.

People sing during Sunday Mass led by Pope Francis on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2015, Pope Francis descended on Philadelphia for a historic weekend.

On an altar on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with a backdrop of the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, Pope Francis spoke about faith, holiness and acts of generosity.

“Love is shown by little things,” he said. “Faith grows when it is practiced and shaped by love.”

Pope Francis waves at the crowd gathered around Logan Circle
Pope Francis passes the crowd gathered around Logan Circle before heading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)
a crowd at Logan Square
Hundreds gather around Logan Square to get a glimpse of Pope Francis, September 2015. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
aerial view of the Parkway
View of the Parkway during Mass captured from the Horizons Ballroom rooftop at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown hotel in September 2015. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
the crowd outside of City Hall
Hundreds gather around the jumbotron outside of City Hall to watch the Papal Mass in September 2015. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
the crowd on the Parkway
The umbrellas held over priests dot the crowd during the communion for a projected 1 million visitors during the Papal Mass in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)

He said the importance of small signs of compassion, like a warm supper, saying a blessing before bed or a hug after a hard day’s work, can get lost in day-to-day activities.

During the Mass, throngs of Catholics and non-Catholics knelt in prayer along the Parkway.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the Parkway for Mass. Hundreds of thousands of communion wafers, prepared by nuns in Bucks County, were doled out for the occasion.

people waving to the camera
About 1,000 people march through South Philadelphia to Independence Mall to hear Pope Francis speak. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Jose Fernandez and his daughter walk with a crowd near Geno's
Jose Fernandez and his daughter Yolibeth, 3, immigrants from Mexico, pass through the Italian Market on their way from St. Thomas Aquinas to Independence Hall with 1,000 ticketed church members in September 2015. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
the crowd at Independence Mall
Crowds fill Independence Mall to hear Pope Francis speech on immigration. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Padre Lino Oropeza says a prayer
Padre Lino Oropeza, SSE, says a prayer before heading to Independence Hall to see the pope in September 2015. Oropeza and 40 of his parishioners from Selma, Ala., are guests of St. Thomas Aquinas parish in South Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
People praying
People pray during the Papal Mass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)

The pope’s visit — and his encouragement to remember the traditions each immigrant family brings with them to their new country — resonated with Spanish-speaking parishioners in Chester County. The visit also included a stop at Philadelphia’s Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, where Pope Francis delivered a message of hope to people incarcerated there.

Before departing to Rome, the pontiff addressed then-Vice President Joe Biden and Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter at Philadelphia International Airport, saying his two-day visit was of “great grace” for him.

“Please know that as I prepare to leave,” the pope said, “I do so with a heart full of gratitude and hope.”

people in a crowd take communion
Taking communion on the Ben Franklin Parkway in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)
Invited guests leave the Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul
Invited guests leave the Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul after attending Mass led by Pope Francis in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)
Pope Francis waves to the crowd
Pope Francis waves to the crowd at 15th and JFK Boulevard during Saturday's parade in September 2015. (Brad Larrison/for NewsWorks)

He also asked Biden to extend his gratitude and prayers to then-President Barack Obama and Congress. “This land has been blessed with tremendous gifts and opportunities,” said the pope. “I pray that you may all be good and generous stewards of the human and material resources entrusted to you.”

“May our days together bear fruit that will last, generosity and care for others that will endure!”

