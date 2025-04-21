Remembering Pope Francis: Philadelphia’s 2015 papal weekend, in photos

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2015, Pope Francis descended on Philadelphia for a historic weekend.

On an altar on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with a backdrop of the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, Pope Francis spoke about faith, holiness and acts of generosity.

“Love is shown by little things,” he said. “Faith grows when it is practiced and shaped by love.”