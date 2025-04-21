Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez on the humanity and hope of Pope Francis

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and of the Vatican City State, died at 88 on Monday.

The pontiff was known for his humble approach and focus on encountering Christ and people.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez spoke with Jennifer Lynn, host of WHYY’s “Morning Edition,” to reflect on the pope’s legacy, recalling his deep sense of humanity, his outreach to marginalized communities and his enduring connection to Philadelphia — a city that warmly embraced him during his 2015 visit.

__

Jennifer Lynn: This is WHYY’s “Morning Edition.” Good morning. I’m Jennifer Lynn. Pope Francis, one of the most important spiritual leaders in the world, has died at the age of 88, not long after his appearance on Easter Sunday. He had been in poor health for quite some time but seemed to be turning a corner. This morning, we’re joined by Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia to talk about the pope’s humble approach as pontiff and his connection to the Philadelphia region. Good morning, your grace.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez: Thank you. Thank you, Jennifer.

JL: How are you taking the news today?

ABP NP: Well, it’s sad. It’s certainly sad. You know, he’s been ill for the last couple of months, and, you know, he was an 88-year-old, vibrant guy — but also fragile, as we all are. But when I got the news early this morning at 5 o’clock, it was — it was shocking. It was shocking.

JL: Yes, to many of us. And what are your feelings and your thoughts right now about Pope Francis’s papacy, its essence?

ABP NP: First, I have a feeling of really profound and wonderful gratitude, because he was a wonderful pope for this moment in the history of the church. And he focused his papacy on words that were really powerful for him: encounter — the encounter with Christ and our encounter with people.

He spoke about the church and its bishops and priests needing to have the smell of the sheep, and he was around people so much, even to the last moment. Yesterday, he was at St. Peter’s Square — actually rode around in his little popemobile. On Thursday, he visited a prison. And this is a man who was in recovery from a great medical ordeal. That was really important to him, too. He certainly had the smell of the sheep as our Holy Father.

He spoke about love, about God’s love for us and the love that we have for each other and are to grow every day. And he spoke about hope. This year, he designated this year as the Jubilee Year of Hope. And what a moment to refocus our hearts and minds once again on what we celebrated just this past weekend on Easter, which is the essence of hope — which is the dying and the rising of Christ, in which Pope Francis is now completely caught up in.

JL: Yes. And the pope was relatable to many people, including immigrants, some people in the LGBTQ community. He was making phone calls to those who were struggling in Gaza. Does this remain important within the Catholic Church, to be relatable to the folks I’ve just described?

ABP NP: Absolutely. Pope Francis said that the church is like a field hospital, right? And that we constantly have to reach out to people on the margins. And he was so diligent in calling the Catholic pastor in Gaza every day — even while he was in the hospital, you know? So he certainly gives us an incredible example of what it means to be present and available to the world, which is the essence of church, too — right?

JL: Yes, yes. And he spoke in Spanish. And the language must have said to some Catholics and others, “Look, I feel heard. I speak the tongue of the pope.” Help us understand the value of that kind of communication.

ABP NP: He has been the first Latin American pope, and that, for the Latin American people like myself — my parents are from Cuba — was really a great source of joy and pride, in the best of all senses.

And to hear the pope speaking Spanish was amazing. I spoke Spanish with him every time I was with him. That’s the language we spoke in. And it was — it was so heartwarming to see that, and feel that, and hear that.