Record crowd welcomes women’s pro basketball back to Philly for the first time in decades
A sold-out crowd welcomed Unrivaled to Philadelphia for the first time, setting records and showing support for local stars like Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey.
Philadelphia showed up for Unrivaled Basketball’s doubleheader this past weekend, setting all-time attendance records for a showcase of the best in the women’s game today.
Xfinity Mobile Arena saw 21,490 fans pack the venue for some sold-out 3-on-3 women’s basketball action Friday night, being the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998.
Before the first game tipped off, Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper hyped up the crowd during the historic event. After playing in high school at Girard College, Copper went on to dominate at Rutgers University and eventually became a WNBA champion, Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medalist.
“I’m so proud of y’all for showing up,” Copper said to the fans. “I love my city. Y’all showed up and showed out, selling this crowd out … Shoutout to the north side of Philly. Philly is Unrivaled.”
Doylestown native Kristina Posner made the trip from her current home in Virginia. She started following the women’s game three years ago during NCAA March Madness, when she first learned about Paige Bueckers, an all-time great college player who’s quickly emerged as one of the best pro players today.
“She’s so unique in basketball skills, but obviously just as a person as well,” Posner said. “And I think that goes a long way. I think for women especially, there’s not as much representation in the sports world, so having someone that’s kind of uniquely themselves is really cool to have.”
During a post-game press conference, Bueckers said the atmosphere was “amazing” and thanked the women’s players who “paved the way” for the game to be at the level it is now.
“Even when we were warming up, the crowd was screaming and they were just really there to support,” Bueckers said. “You look up in the stands and you just see so many different color jerseys because there’s just so many women to support. That’s really, really huge and it’s beautiful to see.”
Delaware County native and WNBA champion Natasha Cloud was emotional after her team, Phantom Basketball Club, defeated Breeze Basketball Club 71-68. It was the first time she had played in Philadelphia since starring as an all-conference guard at St. Joseph’s University.
“I’m looking around and seeing my jersey, seeing signs … Man, I love this city,” Cloud said when speaking with TNT Sports. “Young Tash would be really proud, man. Mid-major, Delco kid, Philly kid, no one expected me to be here.”
The front row at the doubleheader was packed with celebrities and star athletes, including Philly’s very own Dawn Staley.
@aa_boston is sooooo freaking good! And @Unrivaledwbb is unreal! The energy in the building tonite come on now Philly! When Philly loves it’s just different! Tune in because you are definitely missing out if you’re not! pic.twitter.com/XmAMVlMBgl— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 31, 2026
The Basketball Hall of Famer first entered the pro ranks with the Philadelphia Rage at the same arena where Unrivaled set up shop Friday night. Basketball fans these days will usually find her on the sidelines leading the three-time NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks program, where she helped develop the game of Phantom BC forward Aliyah Boston.
“I think Coach Staley helped shape my career in just such a great way, really helped me go from a girl to a woman,” Boston said. “She’s just so special to me and I’m just grateful that we got this win in front of her.”
Marina Mabrey sets league scoring record
In the second game between Lunar Owls Basketball Club and Rose Basketball Club, wing Marina Mabrey stole the show in an epic 47-point performance.
The Monmouth County native set Unrivaled’s single-game scoring record with 10 shots coming from beyond the three-point line. Before the game, Mabrey said she focused on the historic event she was taking part in. Because of that, she made history herself.
“We’re going to look back and say that we were the first to play in Philly when Unrivaled traveled … so to take it in and soak it in, I took that as time to go crazy,” Mabrey said during a postgame press conference.
Mabrey finished the first quarter with 27 points in just seven minutes of playing time. After making a three-pointer to end the period, Mabrey’s performance had more than 21,000 people jumping out of their seats.
“I’m sure it took a lot of work to get us to Philly and have this kind of outcome,” Mabrey said. “I think it was awesome to see them come out and support us like that. I don’t know what I expected, but I didn’t realize it was going to be so much hype around it and so much support.”
When she was growing up, Mabrey was a star at Manasquan High School, where she scored 49 points during a game in 2013.
“I just brought my jersey to Philly, and I hope that you guys enjoyed it,” Mabrey said. “And thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”
Following the league’s first-ever tour stop, Unrivaled will wrap up its second season at Sephora Arena in Miami. The league’s 1-on-1 tournament begins Feb. 11 and will be broadcast on TNT and truTV.
In 2030, the WNBA will bring an expansion team to Philadelphia. The team will be co-owned by the 76ers owners, with Comcast holding a minority stake. They’ll play in the same arena as the Sixers.
