Philadelphia showed up for Unrivaled Basketball’s doubleheader this past weekend, setting all-time attendance records for a showcase of the best in the women’s game today.

Xfinity Mobile Arena saw 21,490 fans pack the venue for some sold-out 3-on-3 women’s basketball action Friday night, being the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998.

Before the first game tipped off, Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper hyped up the crowd during the historic event. After playing in high school at Girard College, Copper went on to dominate at Rutgers University and eventually became a WNBA champion, Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medalist.

“I’m so proud of y’all for showing up,” Copper said to the fans. “I love my city. Y’all showed up and showed out, selling this crowd out … Shoutout to the north side of Philly. Philly is Unrivaled.”