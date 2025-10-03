From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Unrivaled Basketball, the 3v3 professional women’s league, will make a tour stop in Philadelphia during its 2026 season following massive success in its inaugural year.

The league will make its first-ever tour stop at the Xfinity Mobile Arena with two games on Jan. 30, 2026. Tickets are available now — more than 5,000 have already been sold. It’ll be the first time women’s professional basketball has set up shop in the city since the Philadelphia Rage played back in 1998.

WNBA champion and Unrivaled athlete Natasha Cloud made a special homecoming appearance during a press conference at Love Park on Thursday. She said it’ll be the first time she’s played in Philadelphia since starring as an all-conference guard at St. Joseph’s University.

“You truly are a product of your environment, and this city has raised me,” Cloud said. “We get everything out the mud. Nothing came easy to us. There’s no silver spoons here. All we know how to do is work, and that’s how I show up on the court every single day. And that is a testament to the city, to everything that you have given to me to put me in the space that I’m in.”

The league was founded by WNBA All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to give some of the league’s top stars a platform to play in the United States during the offseason.

“I’m eternally grateful to be playing for Unrivaled to not have to go overseas for eight months and be away from my family and be in situations that aren’t necessarily safe to us,” Cloud said. “To be able to stay here, to be able to provide for my family and do it with such top-tier individuals and human beings is the best.”