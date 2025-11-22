Philly native Mo’ne Davis drafted 10th overall in first Women’s Professional Baseball League draft

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Mo’ne Davis, who became a household name more than a decade ago as a Little League World Series star, was drafted Thursday night into the Women’s Professional Baseball League.

Davis was selected 10th overall by Los Angeles in the league’s first-ever draft, held after 600 women from 10 countries tried out for a spot.

“I feel good. I was in shock. I didn’t think I was gonna go that early just because my arm is messed up, but it feels great,” Davis said.

Family and friends gathered at the Marian Anderson Recreation Center in South Philadelphia to celebrate the milestone.

“She really livin’ her dream. I’m excited for her,” said Davis’ mother, Lakeisha McLean. “Anything is possible. Girls can do what guys can do.”

Davis, now 24, first made headlines when she pitched for the Taney Dragons and became the first girl to earn a win and throw a shutout in the Little League World Series. She later appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the first Little Leaguer ever to do so.

“It’s the next chapter of my life, especially over the years, just focusing on school and not knowing what’s next and then having this league come up at the perfect time, it feels great,” Davis said.

WPBL co-founder Justine Siegel attended the draft party in Philadelphia calling the moment significant for women in sports.

“I wanted to be at this party because I’ve seen Monique grow up and I’m really excited to have this dream for her, to know that she can get back on the field and play the game she loves,” Siegel said.

Davis said she is eager to start her professional career.

“With women coming into the league, I’m very excited about that, so I can’t wait to just get out there and just play my hardest and put on some good competition for the fans,” she said.

The WPBL debut season begins in August 2026 with four teams: Los Angeles, New York, Boston and San Francisco.