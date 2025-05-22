Superstar women’s basketball coach and Philadelphia native Dawn Staley has just released a memoir titled Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three.

In her book, the championship-winning coach, gold medalist, and former WNBA all-star shares her journey — from her upbringing in the projects and the early stages of her career to her decision to challenge conventions and advocate for pay equity. After nearly twenty years with the South Carolina Gamecocks, she has become the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball history.

On this episode of Studio 2, Staley joins Avi and Cherri to talk about the book ahead of her Friday event at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.