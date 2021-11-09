Philadelphia officially recognized the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper on Monday, with gifts and an official citation.

Copper, who grew up in North Philly, helped boost the Chicago Sky over the Phoenix Mercury, 80 to 74, in game four to win their first ever championship.

In the City Hall courtyard, the Philadelphia 76ers drumline, the Sixers Stixers, opened the ceremony.

Copper credited her support system in Philadelphia with helping her get where she did.

“Parents here, y’all were giving me rides to practices, to AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] games … y’all took care of me,” she said.

Growing up, Copper described playing against boys on 32nd Street. “That’s where I get my toughness from, my Philly swag,” she said.

Copper attended Girard College, Prep Charter, and then went to Rutgers University’s women’s basketball program. Drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2016, she got traded to Chicago in 2017.

The Windy City team won its first championship this year. During the postseason, Copper led her team in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game, and shot 52%, according to ESPN.

Copper said she hoped her win would help inspire other young athletes to work hard, and “be great.” She posed for pictures and signed autographs for young players who came out to support her from area schools.