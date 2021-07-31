Wearing victims’ names on their shirts, young people play basketball and grieve

For Malik Clark, 21, basketball has always been a way to keep busy and out of trouble. This Sunday, the game will also work as a form of group therapy. Forty young people, all of whom have been affected by gun violence, will play for a $1,500 prize they will donate to a local nonprofit of their choosing.

The Healing in the Hood 5 on 5 Basketball Tournament is going on its second year Sunday with the bulk of participants falling between ages 16 and 20. Hosted by YEAH Philly, the event is a space for healing and honoring those who have been lost to the city’s gun violence epidemic. The city is on pace to reach a new annual record for homicides.

Clark, a defending champion, is playing for his cousin Darren Fluellen, 26, who was killed on Clark’s front porch in January 2015. Clark was only 14 when he rushed to the door and witnessed his cousin bleed out.

“I lost a lot of people [to gun violence], but my cousin’s death is somebody that’s going to stick with me, that’s the saddest tragedy that I’ve had,” said Clark, who will be wearing his cousin’s name on his tournament shirt.

Clark’s teammate, Isaiah Leonard, 21, lost his cousin Willie Grant Jr. last August. Grant was 23 at the time of his death.

Clark and Leonard said they were lucky to have a strong support network of friends and family, but they describe the constant barrage of new shootings and homicides as a barrier to overcoming their trauma. The basketball game, which will include free food and vendors, is a reminder that they’re not alone in their pain.

“The tournament definitely helps knowing that literally, everyone around you, or who’s playing in the tournament, literally has been through the same thing,” Leonard said. “At the same time, it’s also unfortunate that everybody around you has been through the same things because in this city it happens too often.”