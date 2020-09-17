Why a West Philly org is ‘putting everything on the line’ to buy a home of its own

Kendra Van de Water and James Aye believe young people in the city need their own space. So, in 2018, the two founded Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH,) a nonprofit that offers teens a place to thrive.

But for the last two years, YEAH has not had a space of its own.

Through that time, the West Philadelphia group worked with nearly 300 young people in neighborhoods and local recreation centers, training teens to mediate conflict and providing other services. Now in the midst of a pandemic and record-breaking surge of homicides, Van de Water and Aye say the group has outgrown those spaces — they need a home base to settle into and focus on their mission to disrupt the cycle of youth community violence in West and Southwest Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“The more we do things, the more our own space is vital,” said Van de Water.

Van de Water and Aye have been on the hunt for a home for months and against the backdrop of rush on local property, they were outbid multiple times. Yet now the search may be over: The nonprofit is under contract for a two-story property in West Philadelphia that will serve as a headquarters and community center.

There, the Black-led organization will continue its work in offering a holistic approach to helping teens involved in or otherwise affected by violence, with as many wrap-around services as they can. That includes paid work, family financial assistance, peer mediation, and of course, a place to hang out.

Between April and June YEAH mediated 24 conflicts and trained 35 young people in conflict resolution. They plan to train 100 more at the brick-and-mortar space to help keep peace in some neighborhoods.

“That training has really just been vital in how they socialize with people and how they find alternative ways before they go get a gun,” said Van de Water.

Plans for the 1,860-square-foot home also include a music studio, rooms for therapy sessions, a conference room and respite space for young people who need to get away from a dangerous situation.

YEAH also does a weekly food giveaway, so the kitchen will be used, as will the storage space. Aye says the property will provide them the opportunity to increase the frequency of the giveaway.

“It’s perfect for the stuff that we need,” said Van de Water. “It’s good because we focus on West and Southwest and it’s right in the middle of both.”

“It can be a true community center,” Aye added.