For Joe Revlock, the Summer Winter Community Garden in Philadelphia’s Powelton Village section is full of stories.

There’s the persimmon tree that took eight years to bear fruit. There’s the cornerstone, marked with the year 1872, that Revlock said he salvaged from a North Philly church that was struck by lightning. There’s the pond full of koi fish, where Revlock once raised crayfish.

“They were a fun little crop,” he said. “You could come out here, scoop up some, get a beer and have crawdads.”

Revlock has lived beside and grown food in the garden for nearly 50 years. For much of that time, he worried the garden land, owned by the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority since the 1960s and located on the northern edge of Drexel University’s campus, could be sold to a developer. He worried the winding paths, leafy raised beds and orchard full of apples and pawpaws would be replaced by buildings.

“We never knew what was going to happen,” he said. “It’s a very valuable piece of property.”

But now, Revlock and the more than 60 other gardeners who tend the Summer Winter Community Garden are feeling much more secure.

Last month, City Council authorized the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority to transfer the Summer Winter Community Garden’s parcels to Neighborhood Gardens Trust. The nonprofit land trust plans to preserve the lots for the foreseeable future.

“It means we have a sigh of relief,” Revlock said.

During a tour of the nearly 1-acre garden Wednesday, District 3 City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said there’s much more work still to be done to protect community gardens across the city. Often, gardeners do not own the land they tend, so their gardens are at risk of being lost to development.

“Convincing the city that we should do this with a hugely valuable piece of land was no easy feat,” Gauthier said. “I hope that this can be a model for how we secure more gardens, particularly gardens that exist in areas where there’s a lot of displacement, where there’s a lot of development.”