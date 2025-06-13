Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In West Philadelphia’s Powelton Village, tucked between rowhouses and tall university buildings, a nearly 1-acre oasis of green bursts to life each year — fruit trees, chickens, bees, vegetables and flowers.

“It’s not just tomatoes and zucchini,” said Alex Charnov, a gardener at the Summer Winter Community Garden. “It’s all kinds of crazy stuff.”

Neighbors have tended the land as a community garden for nearly five decades. Gardeners now have more security that the garden’s legacy will continue long into the future.