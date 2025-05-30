Meet Philly’s backyard chicken owners pushing to change the law

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Urban chicken coop keepers in Philadelphia are hopeful that the city may overturn a 21-year-long ban on their backyard hens this year.

For North Philly native Maria Ayala, she anticipated that chickens would be permitted in a vacant lot that is used as a community garden designated by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

The lot spans the size of two row houses and sits in the middle of a quiet one-way street. She made sure to ask for permission to grow vegetables and flowers.

But after getting chickens as a gift, she built a coop for them a few months ago.

Her urban barnyard then grew to include a rooster, turkey, rabbits and a young goat.

It was to the delight of her 3-year-old son Nicholas and the neighborhood children who played with him after school.