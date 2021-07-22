Philly mayor doubles down against calls to declare gun violence emergency

Mayor Jim Kenney launched his bi-weekly gun violence update on Wednesday by saying he won’t declare a gun violence emergency like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently did, arguing that would not have any added benefit for Philadelphia’s fight to curb shootings.

“A local declaration will not unlock new funding. We’ve already done that,” insisted Kenney.

“It will not change the immense inter-agency coordination that is occurring. It will not change the work the Philadelphia Police Department is doing to get illegal firearms and dangerous actors off our streets.”

Still, Kenney admitted the city has not done all it can do as shootings continue unabated.

A Philadelphia Inquirer analysis found on average 10 people have been shot each day in July. About an hour before Wednesday’s briefing, two teens, ages 16 and 18, were killed in a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

In an effort to do more, Kenney said the city is investing $155 million in after school and mental health programs, workforce development, and other prevention efforts; $27 million of that is new funding.