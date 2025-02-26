SEPTA tests bullet-resistant glass enclosures aimed at protecting Philly bus drivers

Philadelphia’s public transit system is moving forward with plans to test-run bullet-resistant glass enclosures for drivers on city buses, joining other cities hoping to provide more protection for drivers who often face violence and harassment from passengers.

Law enforcement officers fired at a prototype and other samples of the material used in the enclosures in a demonstration staged Tuesday in Bedminster by Custom Glass Solutions, the firm that’s making the cockpit-like enclosures.

They are among safety improvements included in a new contract the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, the nation’s sixth-largest mass transit system, reached in November with its biggest workers union.

SEPTA said it initially will run eight buses with the compartments to see what, if any, adjustments are needed and to get driver feedback. Those buses are expected to start moving out within a few weeks.

It costs about $15,000 to $18,000 to outfit a bus with the enclosure, said Tony Ritchie, Custom Glass Solutions’ business development manager. He said bus operators and transit union officials from Houston, Miami and other major cities attended the demonstration.

“The entire barrier — the glass, the door — nobody’s getting through this,” Ritchie said. “We decided to come up with a barrier that provided the ultimate protection, so transit authorities wouldn’t need to keep revisiting this problem over and over again. This absolutely is going to save tons of lives.”