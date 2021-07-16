For the last 60 years, Philadelphia has run its PlayStreets program, which functions both as a city-run summer camp and a free meal distribution program for families. This year, about 260 city streets will be blocked off from traffic and local block captains will distribute meals, backpacks, toys, and games for kids to play with in the street.

For Renell Powell, a retired grandma of four and assistant block captain, last summer’s COVID doldrums proved to be the perfect time to bring a PlayStreet to the 200 block of Alden St. in Southwest Philly.

“I noticed it wasn’t that many places in the area doing it,” Powell said. “I’m retired, and my grandson said, ‘Grandma, why don’t we just try a PlayStreet, give out the lunches?’ I said, ‘OK.’”

For Powell, PlayStreets are a family tradition. Her mother used to host her own in Germantown.

“She encouraged me about it, and I said, ‘well, I’m going to try it when I retire.’ So I tried it and I enjoy it. I really do,” she said. “Long as the kids come and have a good time, that’s the most important thing.”

Just a few weeks into Alden St.’s first PlayStreet, while neighborhood kids were making a chalk mural, they suddenly ran inside fearing someone was setting off firecrackers nearby. In reality, a shooting had occurred a block away. Zaikeem Bruce, 20, was shot multiple times and crawled to the on-site staff for assistance, but did not survive his injuries. A police officer already en route to the Alden St. site apprehended the suspect.

Powell and her neighbors were shocked. She said it was the first time she’d seen someone shot on her block in the 40 years she’s been living there. At first, she wasn’t sure if the street should remain open for play. But after a few days, she decided to continue running the program.

“For young kids to see a young guy get shot down like that, they were traumatized,” Powell said. “I didn’t close it down because I felt like if we close it down, it’s making them feel fear. So we kept it going. I wanted the kids to still be able to have a good time.”

For the first few days after the shooting, kids were scared to come back outside to play. Powell said she got kids back into participating by talking with their parents and keeping the energy positive.

“We just started putting the music in the street and they all came back,” she said. “I thought they weren’t going to do it. But after I talked to the parents, they let them all come back out. So it was nice.”

34-year-old Dominique Charles was there at the time of the shooting with her three kids.

“We were just sitting up on the steps. Nobody was out and playing when it happened. So it shook us up a little bit,” she said. “But we were able to regroup and come together and give them an awesome summer.”

Charles said the Alden St. community worked through their trauma together, calling her block “a village, all looking after the children.”