“Shout out, get out, hide out.”

It’s the active shooter equivalent of “stop, drop and roll,” and it’s a crucial piece of knowledge for the crew of teenagers running Philadelphia’s “PlayStreets” program this summer. They started work this Monday, hoping to create a safe and educational environment despite the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis and a Fourth of July weekend disrupted by gunfire.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and nonprofit Fab Youth Philly are employing 45 “play captains” this summer to post up on designated streets four days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The streets are closed to traffic so that staff can run educational and physical fitness programs as well as meal distribution. It’s an effort to prevent “summer slide”, or the loss of academic gains during the school break that can worsen the racial and economic achievement gap.

But providing the service now requires a full set of safety plans in the event of gunshots, said Kevin Veltri, manager of operations for Fab Youth Philly.

“Everybody is trained to get out of that area,” he said. “Everybody will get together, check in, make sure they have everybody, and then the check out is essentially making sure everybody has a safe plan to get back home.”

Program staff are in regular contact with the Philadelphia Police Department about potentially dangerous activity near PlayStreets, he said, and certain streets have been retired from the program because they weren’t easily accessible in emergencies. Veltri has talked to businesses in the areas around PlayStreets to make sure staff and participants have a place to duck into if violence erupts.