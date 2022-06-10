She also discussed the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program, which places violence interrupters on the street to deter crime, and Group Violence Intervention — a law enforcement program with a “large social services footprint.”

But activists had their own requests for the city.

Yullio Robbins, whose son was murdered six years ago, said there needs to be a way to reach young people who aren’t currently connected to any social supports.

“We have so many programs going, but half of them, they’re not even working,” she said. “Once kids get used to the street, that’s what they want. They want the street, they want the fast guns, they want the fast cars.”

Other ideas included stronger community watch programs, better police relations and additional victim services.

Sister Taleah Taylor with the City of Dreams Coalition called for more transitional housing for violence-involved youth

“Because a lot of these kids that keep aging out, we find them out in the streets,” she said. “Then they’re doing whatever to survive.”

Brendan O’Malley, Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, discussed the origins of crime guns in the state. He noted that many recovered firearms come from large-scale gun shows that do not currently require background checks.

SEPTA police chief Tom Nestel announced that the agency will be allocating funding for new outreach workers, with the goal of connecting homeless individuals and those living with mental illness to needed services.

___

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.