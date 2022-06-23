Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

As the fiscal year draws to a close, Philadelphia’s mayor and law enforcement officials gave an update to members of the press about violence prevention measures.

Mayor Kenney began by looking towards the future, citing the 2023 budget, which will be finalized tomorrow. “We’re pleased to see that the latest budget for FY 23, agreed to [by] City Council, will fund an expansion in violence prevention as we’ll invest more than $184 million to make our community safer,” said the Mayor.