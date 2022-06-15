Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

Geanna Williams-Davis beams at the entrance of a basement room in the Shepard Recreation in West Philly, greeting a line of still-waking adolescents headed in for breakfast. They take plates of baked goods, fruit, and cereal before sitting down at an arrangement of folding tables that will serve as their classroom for the day.

The first Saturday in June marked the start of the summer session for Positive Choices, Williams-Davis’s program designed to teach children emotional management and life skills that could prevent them from getting involved in gun violence. Week one was a multimedia production workshop.

“Our kids, all they see is murder, drugs, violence,” she said. “We’re trying to show them something else.”

Positive Choices is one of 41 nonprofit-led efforts selected in September 2021 to receive support from the City of Philadelphia’s Targeted Community Investment Grant (TCIG) program, then in its fourth round. The city will soon announce the fifth round of the program, which will set aside more money for a new cohort of recipients.

City leaders have touted this grant program as a core feature of their gun violence prevention strategy. But nonprofit leaders who were selected for the last round of TCIG awards say the program has been plagued with difficulties and delays. Multiple groups said they had to cover program expenses out-of-pocket for longer than anticipated, fell behind on contractor payments and youth stipends, or had to eat the cost of certain events or supplies because their requests for payment were denied. Groups had the option of spending upfront and getting reimbursed or having the city’s fiscal sponsor pay for program expenses directly.

“It’s a bit much, if you’re awarded a grant in September and it’s almost September again,” said Williams-Davis. As of June 13, she said she hasn’t yet been paid any of the $18,000 promised to her nonprofit through TCIG. “They earmarked this money to help these kids with this anti-violence promotion. It’s earmarked for them, so give it to me.”

The latest data from the Urban Affairs Coalition (UAC), which is the fiscal sponsor responsible for doling out the city grant money, shows eight of the 41 awardees had received none of their TCIG funding as of June 13th. An additional three had received about half of what they were promised, and only 12 organizations had been paid more than 90% of their allocation.

The city has attributed the delay to a change-over in UAC’s accounting system and vowed to make improvements to the payment process. They originally said organizations would be paid out in the spring, but many nonprofits were still fighting for their funds at that point.