Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Reggie Johnson goes to Fotterall Square Park in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood almost every day. He picks up trash. He enjoys the fresh air. He talks to any kids he comes across.

“This park is kind of everything to me, and I know it’s everything to the people around here,” said Johnson, 34, who grew up in an apartment building across the street.

Johnson loves the trees. He says some of them are hundreds of years old.

But the park’s leafy canopy is about the only thing that’s held up over the years. Near the middle of the square, a banged-up stainless steel slide glimmers in the sun— part of a rusted playground structure that Johnson said largely goes untouched. The basketball court is riddled with cracks.

Recently, employees from the City of Philadelphia came by and zip-tied four large placards to the chain link fence. They depict a new vision for Fotteral Square: bright blue and green plastic play structures, a performance plaza, and refinished athletic areas.

The park is part of the city’s Rebuild project, which intends to refurbish 72 of the city’s 400 parks, playgrounds, libraries, and recreation centers, with a focus on neighborhoods heavily impacted by gun violence.

The Rebuild project began in 2017. It’s funded by $300 million in projected revenue from Mayor Jim Kenney’s sugary beverage tax, as well as a $100 million donation from the William Penn Foundation, plus $25 million that Rebuild has fundraised. The Rebuild team took out $87 million in beverage tax bond funding in 2018 and has spent $56.4 million of that so far, plus an additional $8 million from other funding sources. They haven’t requested approval to take out more bonds since, but said they plan to do so in early 2023.

Johnson has been following Rebuild’s progress over the last four years, and he’s banking on the improvements to keep his neighbors safe. There was a fatal shooting at the park in February of this year.

Many residents believe beautifying and maintaining public spaces reduces the likelihood of gunfire in an area, and there’s some research to support that. Kenney has pointed this out, citing the drop in crime that occurred after major renovations to North Philly’s Hunting Park neighborhood in 2016.

Many politicians have raised parks and rec centers up as bastions of safety, but incidents like August’s mass shooting at Shepard Recreation Center have left residents wary, and many are calling for more attention to the city’s public spaces.

“This is a place that used to be a safe haven,” Johnson said. “I just see a vision of having that again — because the kids deserve it.”

Rebuild staff say they recognize it’s a safety issue, and they’re doing everything they can to keep construction moving despite some hurdles.

From 2016 to 2018, the project was tied up in litigation because the beverage industry sued the city over the soda tax. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hindered Rebuild staff’s ability to host community input meetings and vet and hire contractors.

This past June, City Councilmember Cindy Bass refused to hold a vote on a resolution permitting Rebuild to access more of its bond funding, while seeking additional program dollars for her district.

Now the initiative is back on track and making up for years of disinvestment, said Rebuild executive director Kira Strong, adding that repairs won’t happen overnight.

“It’s long overdue,” Strong said. “It’s coming. We want to get it right. It’s going to be worth it. Stick with us.”

Here’s where Rebuild projects currently stand: