The immediate future of Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature Rebuild program is in jeopardy.

The citywide initiative — launched to revitalize recreation centers, parks and libraries — will soon run out of cash if City Council fails to approve a resolution for Rebuild’s Project Statement.

And for now, Councilmember Cindy Bass, who chairs the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee, is refusing to hold a vote on the measure, meaning work on all Rebuild projects could soon grind to a halt.

The reason: Bass wants an additional $20 million — possibly more — for Rebuild projects in her district.

“There’s all kinds of things that would suggest that these facilities need a significant amount of attention and they need it quickly. They need it right now. So for the life of me, I cannot understand how it was determined that the 8th District did not have the same amount of need as these other locations,” said Bass.