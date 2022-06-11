An effort to give Philadelphia the ability to temporarily rehire retired police officers has stalled amid an ongoing surge in gun violence that recently made national news with a mass shooting on South Street.

During a committee hearing on Friday, Councilmember Cherelle Parker held legislation — potentially indefinitely –– that would have enabled the city to rehire certain municipal workers for up to three years when an “extraordinary circumstance exists which threatens the public health, safety, and welfare.”

Under the bill, employees who rejoined their departments would continue to receive their monthly pension payments, but would have to pay union dues while they were back on the job.