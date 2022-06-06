The grant would be used to develop a final concept for the project, which is expected to address an area between 9th and Broad Streets, including where those blocks cross Vine Street. The funding would also go towards determining what kind of project is possible from an engineering and economic standpoint, he said.

“This work, unfortunately, had to sit for a few years. And now we’re looking forward to picking it up now that we have a real federal partner,” said Puchalsky.

Under the program –– pushed for by U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia and Lisa Rochester of Delaware –– planning grants cannot exceed $2 million. And Puchalsky said there’s about $1 million for this project and others in Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget.

The city and PCDC also plan to seek support from the William Penn Foundation and the Knight Foundation’s program in Philadelphia.

“It’ll take us a few years to get to the point where we’re able to put in for construction, but we are hoping to maintain a timeline so that we can apply [for additional federal funding] before the five years of the bipartisan infrastructure law is up,” said Puchalsky.

“It’s an ambitious timeline,” he added.

Construction of the Vine Street Expressway began in the 1980s, following years of fierce opposition from Chinatown residents, who argued the inner city highway would negatively impact the neighborhood, including its cultural character.