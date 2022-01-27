On a cold Monday morning, Yihua Liu sat on a bench with a friend at the Rail Park. Now a student at Drexel, he’s lived in Chinatown all his life, and he’s noticed the neighborhood changing.

When he was younger, Liu often saw one particular farmer who sold produce out of his red truck. Women from the neighborhood “loved him,” Liu remembers, because he sold it at a great price.

“And, now, I haven’t seen that dude,” Liu said.

Not all the changes are bad, the 19-year-old said. He likes how the edges of the neighborhood look “newer” and “cleaner.” The first phase of the Rail Park, an $11-million public park built on an abandoned elevated railway and widely expected to catalyze a development spree, opened when Liu was in high school. He would cut through the linear park styled after the chic High Line in New York as a shortcut to school.

But Liu hopes the neighborhood doesn’t change too much. He worries if big corporations push out local, Chinese-owned businesses, it will drive residents out as well.

“I want Chinatown to stay the way that it is, to preserve … the culture,” he said. “That’s why my parents like being in Chinatown because whatever they need, they always have.”

Philly’s Chinatown started changing before the Rail Park was planned, says Yue Wu, neighborhood planning and project manager at the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation. But since the first phase opened above Chinatown North and the Callowhill neighborhood in 2018, that change has not slowed down.

“We see a lot of loft development happening from Broad Street towards this neighborhood,” Wu said. “There are more condos development, higher-income people moving into the condos.”

A 2020 study prepared by the consulting firm Strategic Economics for the Chinatown CDC found that since Friends of the Rail Park — the polished nonprofit that continues to raise money to make the 3-mile park vision a reality — formed in 2013, sale prices of apartment buildings near the first phase of the park grew faster than in the rest of the city. The authors estimated up to 16% of this increase may be attributable to the Rail Park, and projected the amenity could generate more than $2 million in additional real estate tax revenue for the city per year.

Evidence of change is visible all around the first completed section of the Rail Park. On Wood Street, a shuttered tofu factory where the owner hopes to build multi-family housing with a roof deck sits next to a four-story residential building still under construction. A few blocks north on Callowhill Street, workers dart in and out of an open garage door at 988 Trading Company, loading bags of onions and boxes of chicken into trucks. It’s an example of the light industry that has traditionally filled this part of Chinatown — food factories, wholesalers, and sign shops that support nearby restaurants. Beside 988 Trading Company looms a new gray box of a building that houses a climbing gym — an example, Wu said, of the amenities that have popped up to serve the neighborhood’s new residents.

“Currently, if you just look at the neighborhood … you probably can see a diverse mix of businesses and mixed-income population,” she said. “As an urban planning professional, you might think that’s good — it’s good for the neighborhood that you have diversity. But is it going to last?”

Without intervention now, Wu said, more high-income residents could move into the neighborhood, impacting this diversity.

“So the question is, diversity is good, and we want to have the diversity in the neighborhood, and how do we help people who are vulnerable, like low-income and immigrant families and businesses, how can we help them to stay so that we can preserve that diversity?”

Answers to this question could emerge from a planning process Friends of the Rail Park is embarking on, paid for in part by a new grant from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, announced late last month.

Friends of the Rail Park has tried to counter the cultural displacement that can come with gentrification by co-hosting events like Mahjong nights, plant swaps, elder hour — geared toward low-income and low-English language proficiency seniors — said Friends of the Rail Park Director Rebecca Cordes Chan. But the new Equitable Development Plan will probe ways the rail park can counter the economic and physical displacement that comes with gentrification, as it plans to expand the park from Poplar to Brewerytown.

“We need to think about who’s benefiting from this investment? Who pays for it and who decides how this investment is kind of distributed across the neighborhoods?” Chan said.