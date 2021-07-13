Philly is capping I-95 at Penn’s Landing. Could Nicetown or Chinatown be next?

Majeedah Rashid, CEO of the Nicetown CDC, has seen firsthand how a highway extension can rip through a neighborhood and create a de facto border between residents.

“Over the years we realized that it divided the community,” Rashid said. “They have that type of mentality like they’re from one part of the neighborhood and somebody else on the other side and all that kind of thing like that. It’s very divisive.”

The scenario Rashid observed has played out in cities around the country. The growth and health of communities, usually those of color, were stunted after planners built a highway right through them. Philadelphia’s Chinatown is another one of those neighborhoods, hit hard when homes and businesses were bulldozed to make way for the Vine Street Expressway, which tears through the community today.