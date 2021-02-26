From 1882 until 1962, a massive 11-foot-tall zinc statue stood on one of the tallest buildings in Wilmington at the time: the Diamond State Brewing Company building at 5th and Adams streets. The brewery was situated at one of the highest points in Wilmington, meaning the statue depicting the fictitious beer god Gambrinus could be seen from all over the city.

“You can imagine this piece of that brewing heritage in the city. If that were still here, [it] would be such an icon,” Solge said. “It’s just this architectural heritage of the city that was kind of discounted at the time, but now you look at photos of these buildings and it’s like ‘I wish that was still there.’”

Residents who lived near the construction zone lost much more than just iconic architecture. They lost neighbors, friends, and classmates who moved away. They also lost their connection to the rest of the city.

“Just think of how much we’ve lost by cutting across the city like that, in terms of being able to move around,” Solge said. “Being able to walk to the local store, walking to a little local soda fountain or local institution and not hav[ing] to drive around like you would have to in the suburbs.“

As workers demolished a wide swath through the western part of downtown Wilmington, they created a neighborhood divide that’s still being felt today.

“I think that there’s definitely still a deep feeling of that separation,” Sarah Lester said. “It’s a real separation, I-95, but it’s also solidified some kind of special, West Side-versus-West Center City [division] that we’re really working to connect again.”

She led a 2019 effort to reconnect neighbors across the highway through an initiative called United Neighbors as part of the West Side Grows community organization.

At the time, the highway project was pitched to residents and city leaders as a solution for the city’s waning status as a hub of activity for residents in New Castle County, but it didn’t quite work that way, Seo and Solge found.

“There was definitely a story of decline being told about Wilmington at the time and I-95 was looked at as a tool to reverse that. That it would turn Wilmington into this draw and bring people into the city,” Solge said. “I think the reverse was the case. It acted as an accelerant of that decline and pulled people out of the city.”

Wilmington’s population was already falling from its high in the 1940s when more than 112,000 lived in the city. By the 1960 census, the city’s total population was 95,827. The population was down to 80,386 by 1970 and the city shed another 10,000 residents by 1980 for a population of 70,195.

“The ultimate proof of, ‘Was this good thing for these neighborhoods or not?’ is that everybody who was in these neighborhoods left,” Solge said. “The people who lived there 50-60 years ago, almost universally up and left.“

As the major construction project to extend the life of the highway gets underway, Seo and Solge will continue their research in hopes of eventually publishing their work in an academic journal.