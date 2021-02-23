Wilmington approves weekly fines for landlords who don’t maintain properties

Under the ordinance approved in a 10-3 vote, landlords will face a $250 civil fine for failing to repair infractions of the Wilmington housing code. The city can issue that $250 fine every week the infractions are not addressed. The vote comes just a few months after a similar effort was defeated in council.

“The city has a broken and ineffective system that benefits the landlords,” said Councilmember Maria Cabrera, who sponsored the ordinance. The change allows the city to enforce the fine quicker without a drawn-out court proceeding.

“It [currently takes] almost a year before the [License and Inspection] department can take any actions on the landlords when they’re in violation of the code,” Cabrera added.

The measure also levies a $500 fine against landlords who don’t get a rental license or register their property with the city. She said there could be as many as 7,000 properties being rented in the city that are not registered.