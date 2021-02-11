Delaware to boost renewable energy requirements by 2035

Wind, solar, and other renewable sources will make up a bigger chunk of Delaware’s energy supply by 2035.

In 2005, the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards Act mandated that Delaware’s energy providers derive 25% of their power from renewable sources by 2025. Now, more than 15 years later, the bar is being raised.

“This is for ourselves and for the next generation,” Gov. John Carney said just before signing the legislation that will increase the amount of the state’s energy from renewable sources to 40%. “[It’s] probably one of the most important pieces of legislation that I will sign as governor.”

He said the move is one of the best ways to combat climate change on a local level, which is especially important for a state like Delaware.